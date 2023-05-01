London police looking for suspect after shots fired at downtown building, woman sexually assaulted

London police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a downtown establishment over the weekend and then fired a handgun at the building after being thrown out.

According to a release from the London Police Service, on April 29 a man attended an establishment in the area of Dundas Street and Clarence Street where at approximately 12:50 a.m., witnesses saw the man produce a handgun.

Police said the man approached a woman who was unknown to him, and proceeded to sexually assault her. He was subsequently removed from the establishment by security.

Once outside the building, the man then fired a handgun towards the building, striking the door.

There were no reported physical injuries.

Police were then contacted and were provided a physical description of the suspect. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

Investigators were later able to positively identify the suspect via video surveillance, which caught the events on camera.

As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Kwabena Andrew Anhwere of London has not been located, and has therefore been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Sexual assault

Assault

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Four (4) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).