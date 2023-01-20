Doug Ford in London on Friday

Doug Ford will be in London on Friday.

The Premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop,

Ford is expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. and will then take questions from the media.

There is no word yet on where the event will be held or what exactly the remarks are about.

Ford was in Windsor on Thursday for an announcement on making it easier for healthcare workers to move to Ontario and begin work immediately.