'Don't like it, but I will': Londoners react to province's mask recommendation

It's time to mask back up, according to the Ontario government and London's healthcare leaders.

"It is important that all of us try and mask more," said Dr. Alex Summers, Middlesex-London's medical officer of health.

"As we hear about stressors on healthcare capacity across the province, we have to know that impacts us here too. Regardless of what our wait times are, or regardless of what our bed situation is here," added Summers.

Wearing a mask more often and getting vaccinated against circulating respiratory viruses like the ones causing COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu will reduce the surge of cases showing up at hospitals right now, according to Summers.

In particular, it will help slow transmission among young children, currently filling up emergency departments across the province, said Summers.

He added, "The reason we're talking about kids right now is not that the individual risk for any particular kid is that high from any of these viruses. The challenge is that they're all getting sick all at once."

That message was echoed in a statement issued from the Medical Officer of Health for Southwestern Public Health, Dr. Ninh Tran.

"I ask that everyone in this community recommit to using layers of protection that we know guard our community," said Tran. "I strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask in indoor settings if you work with, care for, or socialize with the very young, the elderly, or those who are immunocompromised."

"I put a mask on usually," said Sandy Gignac, a London resident CTV News London spoke with. "There's a lot of flu out there, and a COVID uptick again, so just to be safe."

"I will use it," added Edward Lipski, another Londoner. "Don't like it, but I will."

The province stopped short of making indoor masking mandatory at this point, but suggested a mandate may come if deemed necessary.

"I have a grandson in public school, and he's had everyone sick for three weeks," said London resident Kathy Vansickle. "I wish they would have started the masking right from the very beginning this year."