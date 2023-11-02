LONDON
London

    • Disco themed TD StairClimb for United Way takes over Budweiser Gardens

    Participants warm up before running up and down 480 steps at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Participants warm up before running up and down 480 steps at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    The TD Stair Climb for United Way is underway at Budweiser Gardens.

    Hundreds of people from dozens of workplaces and eight area schools are taking part in the annual fundraiser.

    This is the 27th year for the event. So far $68,000 has been raised toward a goal of $100,000.

    Cumulative fundraising has reached nearly $3 million over the history of the event.

    There are 124 teams taking part in this year’s disco-themed event. Disco music rings out across the bowl and through the rafters, as participants make their way running or walking up and down 480 steps.

    All the money raised by United Way of Elgin Middlesex stays local and is distributed to dozens of social services agencies.

    The TD Stair Climb runs until 7 p.m. Thursday. 

