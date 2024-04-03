'Discharging firearm' leads to Lambton County charges

Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Lambton County on Monday.

Around 3:50 p.m., OPP and Walpole Island police were contacted about a person being shot at on Dump Road.

Officers went to the scene but didn't find anybody with injuries. However, empty firearm casings were found on the ground in the area.

Police were given descriptions of the suspects and they were found and arrested without incident.

A 40 year old from Walpole Island and 27 year old from Chatham have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and discharge firearm with intent.

The 40 year old is also facing two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance after police found suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.