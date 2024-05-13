Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for midwestern Ontario
Parts of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth found themselves under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning of the possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.
A previously issued severe thunderstorm watch for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce was lifted early Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.
Scattered thunderstorms were expected to develop late in the afternoon along a northeast-to-southwest oriented front. Because of the orientation of the front, training thunderstorms were possible which could lead to the potential for local rainfall amounts of up to 50 mm, Environment Canada warned.
Environment Canada also cautioned that there was some "indication that an isolated tornado threat may develop,” but the potential of which remained low.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 18.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
-- With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
