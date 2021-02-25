MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An excavator has been brought in to begin demolition of a portion of the Teeple Terrace building that partially collapsed on Dec. 12, 2020.

Two men died and several more were injured when a section of the four-storey building under construction collapsed.

Some work on the site resumed last week, but the Ministry of Labour retains control of the area of the collapse.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment but has not yet received a response.