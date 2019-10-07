

Provincial police have released the name of the 26-year-old man killed Saturday after he was struck by a transport truck in Delhi.

Daxxon Quase Hader, 26, of Norfolk County died Saturday morning as a result of the collision.

A transport truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 and was attempting to turn southbound onto Mill Street when the truck and pedestrian collided.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.