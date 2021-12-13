Deceased identified in Charlotteville, Ont. fire

OPP have released the name of a man who died in a house fire in Norfolk County on Thursday.

Police say 38-year-old Jason Berg of Norfolk County died in the house fire on Turkey Point Road in Charlotteville.

Emergency crews responded to the home around 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found it engulfed in flames.

One person and two dogs were able to escape the fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and stop it from spreading to outbuildings.

An individual was located inside the home and subsequently pronounced deceased.

An investigation by OPP continues, while the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has completed an investigation.

Neighbours had told CTV News London that Berg rented the home and worked at CW Vandenheede, a nearby farm operation.

- With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan