Featured
Deceased identified after fatal Clarke Road crash
Police investigate after a fatal, single-vehicle crash on Clarke Road in London, Ont. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 3:30PM EDT
London police say the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Clarke Road was 28-year-old Adam J. Umbelina of London.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Clarke Road just north of Dundas Street.
A southbound Mini Cooper collided with a tree, impacting on the front, driver's side door.
The crash closed the road for several hours.
Police say an investigation into the cause of the collision continues.