

CTV London





London police say the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Clarke Road was 28-year-old Adam J. Umbelina of London.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Clarke Road just north of Dundas Street.

A southbound Mini Cooper collided with a tree, impacting on the front, driver's side door.

The crash closed the road for several hours.

Police say an investigation into the cause of the collision continues.