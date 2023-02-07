Death of Karen Cunningham 'suspicious' in nature, Woodstock police say

Several days after the discovery of her body, police in Woodstock have declared the death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham as “suspicious” in nature.

Few details are known at this time, but on Tuesday, police said in a press release that “the investigation is on-going with police treating Ms. Cunningham’s death as suspicious.”

Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, was confirmed deceased on the night of Feb. 3, according to Woodstock police.

Cunningham was located deceased earlier in the day following a search by police. The area of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock was closed off to the public for multiple hours for an investigation following a grim discovery of her body inside a black Mazda sedan.

“Upon the arrival they discovered there was a body within the vehicle that was vital signs absent,” Deputy Chief Nick Novacich told CTV News London at the scene.

Woodstock police are on the scene of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. due to an ongoing investigation on Feb. 3, 2023. (Jim knight/CTV News London)

On Feb. 2, Cunningham was declared as missing by Woodstock police.

The coroner’s office was called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Oxford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight