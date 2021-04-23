MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are investigating after two people were found dead at a Simcoe, Ont. residence.

Officers and paramedics went to an address on Lynnwood Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday to check on the well-being of the occupants.

After gaining entry to the home, a male and female were found deceased.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

The pair have been taken to the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario for post-mortem examinations.

The OPP's Crime Unit is continuing to investigatethe circumstances surrounding the death of both individuals