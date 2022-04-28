Deadline looms to submit ideas to improve your neighbourhood

The last day to submit ideas to London’s Neighbourhood Decision Making process is April 29.

The fifth annual event invites Londoners to submit ideas to city hall that would enhance life in their neighbourhood.

Projects can include new playgrounds, park enhancements, skating rink equipment, little libraries and community events, after which city staff then curate the ideas into a list of candidates.

“Certainly after a few years of COVID I would expect there are going to be some phenomenal ideas for shaping and improving our outdoor spaces,” says Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan.

On June 25, Londoners of all ages will be able to cast votes that will decide the winners.

Projects that are chosen can qualify for up to $30,000 from a $250,000 annual fund.

In 2021, 230 different ideas were submitted and 10,300 votes were cast to choose the winners.

Submissions can be made on the city’s Get Involved website.