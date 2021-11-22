Dangerous offender hearing underway in London, Ont.

London, Ont. -

The first day of a Dangerous Offender hearing commenced Monday morning for a 50-year-old London man convicted of a violent assault.

In July 2017, a woman was permanently disabled after a horrific hammer attack at a home in the city’s core. Just over two years later in Nov. 2019, Dennis George was found guilty of aggravated assault and has been in custody ever since.

The unidentified woman still suffers from brain damage.

After being found guilty, the court heard that George had a lengthy and violent criminal record.

The Crown Attorney’s Office brought forward an application for the Dangerous Offender hearing, meaning George could be behind bars for an indefinite period depending on the judge’s ruling.

The proceedings are slated to last five days.