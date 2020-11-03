WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after refusing to wear a mask at a Goderich, Ont. restaurant.

Police say they were called to the restaurant around 6 a.m. after a customer became aggressive and starting swearing at employees, after they politely asked him to wear a mask.

Officers had to physically remove the suspect from the restaurant after he refused to leave.

Police also discovere he had been banned from entering the restaurant just days before.

OPP say a search of the suspect turned up break-in tools and suspected methamphetamine.

The man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of break-in instruments, drug possession and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The 30-year-old was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.