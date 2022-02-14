Custom drag racing car stolen in southwest London, Ont.

A red 1965 Dodge Satellite custom drag-racing car and cargo trailer taken from a storage compound. (Source: London police) A red 1965 Dodge Satellite custom drag-racing car and cargo trailer taken from a storage compound. (Source: London police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver