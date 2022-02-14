Custom drag racing car stolen in southwest London, Ont.

London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer.

According to police, the 1965 red Dodge Satellite and trailer were taken from a secure storage compound in the south west end of the city some time between Oct. 31 and Dec. 23, 2021.

The approximate value of the car and trailer is $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).