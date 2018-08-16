Featured
Culmination of three years of studies results in designation of meterologist
CTV's Julie Atchison has become a certified meterologist.
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:06PM EDT
Julie Atchison has become a certified meteorologist.
She has been working on the certification through an online program at Mississippi State University for the past three years.
Julie spent this week at Mississippi State University, completing a final week of workshops and exams.
Julie will be back on air next week and she'll have the official designation of meteorologist.