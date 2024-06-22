CTV News London’s top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Man convicted of 2019 hit and run, seriously injuring teenage cyclist, sentenced to four and half years in prison.

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder, sentenced to life in prison for killing Meaford man four years ago.

Sentencing hearing held for woman convicted of criminal negligence, causing crash that killed young girl.

Cycling advocates call for safety improvements on Hamilton Rd after cyclist killed by driver.

Federal government investing millions to help convert roughly 200 school buses from diesel to electric.

Tenants at London apartment building want improved safety, security at new public housing project.

City council looking to restrict homeless encampment locations with list of banned locations.

Major downtown route blocked by construction for the next three weeks.

Thames Valley District School Board acquires land for two new elementary schools, to be built by September 2026.

Three boats destroyed by fire in Port Stanley marina.

Ingersoll food truck launches new burger, raising money and awareness for suicide prevention.