New burger takes bite out of suicide

PIC- The Big Brother Burger is the newest menu item at That Food Truck, Ingersoll, raising money for suicide prevention and awareness

PIC- Brayden Danahy- Courtesy: That Food Truck, Facebook

There’s a new burger in town, but this one does a lot more than just fill your belly.

It helps to create awareness about a subject some say we don’t chew the fat on nearly enough- suicide.

On Tuesday, Ingersoll couple Anthony Pinheiro and Juanita Keddy launched the Big Brother burger, along with its smaller sibling, the Little Brother burger from their food truck business, That Food Truck.

The key ingredient in this new menu item is the love they have for their late son. “He took his own life last month, at 22, and he can’t go away,” said Juanita as she fought back tears. “And we have to end the stigma,” she exclaimed.

Juanita was Brayden Danahy’s step mother. The 22-yearold Kitchener man took his own life last month. The couple decided to put their love of the culinary arts work and launch the Big Brother Burger in honour of Brayden, who also loved food. “And we call it the Big Brother Burger because even though he was probably the smallest in size, he had the biggest heart,” said Anthony.

The Big Brother burger is two 4.7 ounce patties with secret sauce and all the fixings on a double sesame seed bun. All of the proceeds from both Big Brother and the single patty Little Brother will go to the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council.

“We’re not going to take this sitting down,” said Anthony. “We all have good days, we all have bad days. Reach out and talk to someone. It’s okay not to have a great day, but talk to somebody,” he pleaded.

Brenna Pulford stopped into the food truck for the famous Dill Pickle Fries, but she left with a Big Brother burger as well, becoming the first customer for this double stack with a doubly big cause.

“Well it’s suicide prevention, and I think that’s something more people need to be aware of, and the new suicide prevention hotline,” said Brenna. “They asked if I’d like to buy a burger today to support that, and I came for the pickle fries, and I thought someone at the office could eat this,” she said.

The business is also handing out 988 stickers- the number for the suicide crisis line.

And, on the 22nd of every month the value of every 22nd order will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Council, with Brayden forever 22 in their hearts. “It’s our little way of changing something that is so tragic and so preventable,” said Juanita.

That Food Truck is located in the Canadian Tire parking lot on Mutual Street in Ingersoll.