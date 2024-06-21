Petronella McNorgan apologizes to those involved in deadly crash
Petronella McNorgan publicly apologized Friday to the victims and their families who were involved in the horrific crash that killed one child and injured seven others.
The 79-year-old retired teacher took the stand for the last time in this case and turned to those affected, saying, “Unfortunately that was a horrendously life changing day for each of you, your family and friends.”
McNorgan said, “I’m sorry and devastated for the pain and anguish which resulted from this tragedy.”
She went on to say, “The fact that children were hurt and [someone] died are painful realities that will stay with me forever…I’m truly sorry for what you have endured and what you will continue to endure.”
For those involved like Kelli Norton, who was a Girl Guide leader on the night of the crash, the apology was late, “We’ve waited a long time, it could have come sooner.”
It was on Nov. 30, 2021 that McNorgan’s speeding and out of control SUV jumped the curb along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road, striking a group of Girl Guides.
An 8-year-old girl, who cannot be identified, was killed and seven others were injured.
Norton was one of the leaders that night who testified at the trial.
Outside the courthouse, she said, “We were out for a walk that night on the sidewalk, we had every business to be there and her car had absolutely no business to be there as well.”
In April, McNorgan was found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
During the two-day sentencing hearing, Crown Attorney James Spangenberg said he was asking the judge that McNorgan serve a four-year prison sentence.
However, defence lawyer Phil Millar requested that she receive three years probation along with community service and a driving prohibition.
Millar read out 57 letters of support for McNorgan, claiming that she is not a threat to society.
However Justice Pamela Hebner replied, ”I think the community would think otherwise…if she gets behind the wheel again.”
The judge is expected to hand down her sentencing decision on the case on Aug. 20.
