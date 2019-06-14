

CTV London





The trial of a woman accused of being an accessory after the fact to a triple homicide last year west of London is underway in court Friday.

Kirsten Bomberry was charged following the deaths of three Six Nations residents whose bodies were found near Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

Bomberry has pleaded not guilty.

Melissa Miller, 37, her cousin Alan Porter, 33, and his friend Michael Jamieson, 32, were found dead in a stolen pickup truck on Nov. 4, 2018.

Miller was seven months pregnant. Court heard she was stabbed to death.

The Crown claims Bomberry buried the weapons that were used in the killings.

Nicholas Shipman, 36, Thomas Bomberry, 30, and Jamie Beaver, 32, all of Six Nations of the Grand River are charged in the deaths.

Shipman is facing with three counts of second-degree murder, while Bomberry is facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Court records allege the trio was killed on Oct. 30, 2018.