LONDON, ONT. -- People from around the world are showing support for Fayez Salman, the nine-year-old boy who lost his family in Sunday’s horrific attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.

As of Thursday, two different online crowd funding campaigns have raised more than $1.7 million combined.

Organizers say the money will go towards helping the boy in the future, along with a number of charitable causes in the family’s name.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

GoFundMe organizer and family friend Sana Yasir says the boy, who suffered serious injuries, is in stable condition and being taken care of by an aunt and uncle.

She says she’s overwhelmed by the support shown by people who were touched by what happened.

“People all over the world from different races and religions all donating, and sending me messages about Fayez, and asking how he is, and they are all concerned and sending love and support. So it’s very very relieving to see that, how many people are standing by us during this time.”

Yasir says she began the campaign after being approached by a “large amount” of people asking how they could help.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here. Another LaunchGood campaign has also been created.