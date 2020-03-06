Crews respond to grease fire at restaurant in White Oaks Mall food court
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 9:02AM EST
White Oaks Mall (Google)
LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews were called to the A&W restaurant at the White Oaks Mall food court for a reported grease fire.
Firefighters were called shortly before 9 a.m.
The fire was quickly put out within minutes of crews arriving. Smoke was reported within the restaurant.
No injuries have been reported and damage is unknown.
This is a developing story, more to come…