Crash north of London leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Two vehicles were involved in a collision north of London, Ont. on Friday, May 3, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 5:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 5:39PM EDT
An afternoon crash north of the city has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision on Highbury Avenue near Nine Mile Road around 3:30 p.m.
OPP say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highbury was passing another vehicle when it collided with a third vehicle.
One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Highbury was expected to remain closed in both direction for several hours and police were asking drivers to avoid the area.