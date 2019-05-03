

CTV London





An afternoon crash north of the city has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on Highbury Avenue near Nine Mile Road around 3:30 p.m.

OPP say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highbury was passing another vehicle when it collided with a third vehicle.

One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highbury was expected to remain closed in both direction for several hours and police were asking drivers to avoid the area.