MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A weekend crash has now claimed the life of a 77-year-old Belmont, Ont. woman.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line in Malahide Township.

Police say a red SUV was eastbound on Ron McNeil Line and failed to stop for a stop sign, colliding with a black car that was southbound on Imperial Road.

Emergency crews transported the driver of each vehicle to hospital with serious injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, 77-year-old Donna Deans was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and Elgin County OPP say she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The driver of the black car, a 39-year-old London, Ont. resident was also transported to hospital with serious injuries. There is no update on that driver's condition.

Imperial Road at Ron McNeil Line was closed for about five hours for the police investigation and clean-up.

Police say an investigation into the collision continues.