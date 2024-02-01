LONDON
London

    • Crash closes Perth County highway

    A section of Concession 4 between Perth Road 140 and Sideroad 6 in Perth County was closed Feb. 1, 2024 due to a crash. (Source: OPP) A section of Concession 4 between Perth Road 140 and Sideroad 6 in Perth County was closed Feb. 1, 2024 due to a crash. (Source: OPP)
    A section of Concession 4 between Perth Road 140 and Sideroad 6 in Perth County was closed for most of Thursday due to a crash.

    It happened east of Listowel and involved a pickup truck.

    Police said the people involved suffered minor injuries.

    The roadway was closed for cleanup, which included hydro repairs and attending to a fuel spill.

