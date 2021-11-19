COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Port Burwell Public School

Port Burwell, Ont. -

Some elementary school children in the village of Port Burwell are back home for remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“One of the highest infection rates, our area,” lamented parent Kerrie Kipp.

Her nine-year-old son Robert attends Port Burwell Public School, which switched to remote learning Friday. It will be in effect until Monday, Nov. 29.

“We have the lowest vaccination rate,” said Kipp. “In my mind this is the problem right now is…OK so adults don’t believe in it. You’re passing it on to your children, then they’re taking it to school and passing it to everyone at school.”

The Thames Valley District School Board made the call to close the school after cases in several classes made it too much of a challenge to carry on safely in the tiny school of 126 pupils.

Principal Charlotte Wall tells CTV News London they’ve been preparing students and families for remote learning.

“We’ll be able to transition to a form that works for all of our students at home in a safe and accessible way. So what we’ve been doing over the last few hours is getting out technology to families who require it.”

The closure comes just as Health Canada has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Kipp says she plans to sign Robert up for the shot as soon as it’s available in the area.

“He has a little bit of a weakness in his immune system in regards to his lungs to begin with. We were very dilligent in monitoring him and making sure that he didn’t show any signs.”

Southwestern Public Health is offering drop-in COVID testing at Port Burwell Public School this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s open to staff, students, family and friends, or anyone who may have had a recent exposure.