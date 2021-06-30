WINGHAM, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Saugeen First Nation has grown to 37 cases.

That is more than double since Monday and five band members are in hospital, says Saugeen First Nation Councillor Doran Ritchie.

To combat the outbreak, band administration has closed all band buildings and offices, and are asking people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

They are asking businesses to either limit store capacity or stick to curb side pickup.

To help combat the outbreak, a vaccination clinic is happening on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saugeen First Nation.

“It’s only through the cooperation and perseverance of our membership and everyone working together that we’re going to defeat this outbreak,” says Ritchie.

“I strongly encourage everyone to wear your masks outside, stay at home whenever possible, wash your hands frequently and exercise social distancing.”

After seeing double-digit cases for the previous week, Grey-Bruce added only six new cases on Tuesday.

Grey-Bruce has added more than 100 cases in the past week, including 19 more Wednesday.