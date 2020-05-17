LONDON, ON -- Hoping to keep the curve down, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer suggests keeping your 'bubble size small' this holiday weekend.

"As of Sunday, May 17, there are 76,204 COVID-19 cases, including 5,702 deaths. More than 38,159 or 50 per cent of cases are now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 1,296,000 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 6 per cent of these testing positive…" says Tam.

In Ontario, there are 22,653 confirmed cases, 17,360 resolved cases, and 1,881 deaths.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit confirmed one new death; a female in her 70's.

The Middlesex London Health Unit is confirming four new cases since Saturday, 471 total confirmed cases, 334 total resolved cases, and 48 deaths.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting no changes of confirmed positive cases for Perth County, Stratford, St. Marys, and Huron County, today.

There are no new cases or deaths to report in Oxford, Elgin, and the City of St. Thomas. The total number of tests there have reached 3,477.