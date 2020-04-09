MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported eight new cases Thursday, bringing the total in the region to 170, including 20 in long-term care and retirement homes.

There was also an additional death, bringing the total to eight, while the number of resolved cases also climbed from 31 to 48.

In Sarnia-Lambton, confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 98 on Thursday, a day-over-day increase of 11 cases, but no new deaths.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases as of Thursday, with the total remaining at 27 with two deaths. Seven cases are listed as resolved.

Updated Wednesday numbers for the rest of the region include:

Huron Perth - one new case for a total of 24 (eight of which are at Greenwood Court long-term care in Stratford), still only one death

Grey-Bruce - one new case for a total of 30 cases, but no deaths.

Across the province, the total number of deaths has hit 200, will the case count climbed to over 5,700.

Across the region police and health officials are reminding people to maintain their physical distancing throughout the upcoming long weekend.