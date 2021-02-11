ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Central Elgin council voted to cancel Heritage Conservation District in Port Stanley, Ont., for now.

After a three-and-a-half hour public Zoom meeting Wednesday night of Central Elgin council, a vote was called to again determine the fate of a Heritage Conservation District.

A vote of ended four to three in favour of cancelling the Heritage Conservation District until at least the end of the 2022 term of council.

The public overwhelmingly spoke against the proposal brought forward by the Port Stanley Villlage Association.

The deciding vote came from Councillor Karen Cook, who changed her vote from Monday’s meeting after hearing from her constituents.

This marks the third time council has had to make a decision on a Heritage Conservation District.