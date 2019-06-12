Featured
Copper wire stolen from locked transformer box
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:45AM EDT
St. Thomas police are appealing to the public for help after two wire thefts were discovered overnight Monday.
Police say someone broke into a locked transformer box behind the public library and took copper wire.
They say also on the same night aluminum wire was cut and stolen from a construction site.
The site was on the west side of the CASO Station.
Both incidents were reported Tuesday morning.
In April, there was extensive damage to a Sarnia marina after police say copper wiring was stolen from the Andrew S. Brandt Marina on Seaway Road.
The damage to the docks at the marina was estimated at $200,000.
There have been reports that theft of copper wire is prevalent across the country.