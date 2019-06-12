

CTV London





St. Thomas police are appealing to the public for help after two wire thefts were discovered overnight Monday.

Police say someone broke into a locked transformer box behind the public library and took copper wire.

They say also on the same night aluminum wire was cut and stolen from a construction site.

The site was on the west side of the CASO Station.

Both incidents were reported Tuesday morning.

In April, there was extensive damage to a Sarnia marina after police say copper wiring was stolen from the Andrew S. Brandt Marina on Seaway Road.

The damage to the docks at the marina was estimated at $200,000.

There have been reports that theft of copper wire is prevalent across the country.