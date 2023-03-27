Community rallies to save Thames Pool
A public show of support to save Thames Pool in London’s Old South neighbourhood took place late Sunday.
About 100 people rallied outside the recreational facility in a bid to convince city council to keep the pool open.
A city staff report released last week recommended closing the aging pool. But it may be getting a lifeline.
City council has asked for more information and opportunities for public input on making a decision about the pool’s future.
“They have allowed some minimal repairs so that the pool will be at least functional next year,” said Nicole Phillips, the president of the Old South Community Organization.
“But in the meantime we are going to be working with the city collaboratively to find a long term solution for Thames Pool. The people who have come out have said this is the heart of the community for many of them. They swim here, they’ve worked here. It’s a place where they come every summer, and it’s a beloved space for the community.”
City council will make a final decision on Thames Pool at its meeting April 4.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
Lettuce prices likely to rise again amid California flooding, experts say
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they’re being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Is the David porn? Come see, Italians tell Florida parents
The Florence museum housing Michelangelo's Renaissance masterpiece the 'David' invited parents and students from a Florida charter school to visit after complaints about a lesson featuring the statue forced the principal to resign.
5 things to know for Monday, March 27, 2023
Ukraine demands an emergency UN meeting, a former governor of the Bank of Canada weighs in on the risk of a hard landing for the country's economy, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reflects on the year since the signing of the confidence-and-supply agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Twitter: Parts of source code leaked online
Some parts of Twitter's source code -- the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs -- were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
-
Northern lights, parking lot arrest, 'BORGs': Here are the most-read stories of the week
From an exploration of a new youth binge drinking trend, to a dazzling natural phenomenon spotted in the sky over southern Ontario, here are CTV Kitchener's most-read stories of the week.
-
Kitchener Rangers end regular season with loss in London, playoffs against Windsor locked
The Kitchener Rangers didn't end the regular season the way they hoped, but now have a clear picture of what their postseason will look like.
Windsor
-
Drizzle and clouds in Windsor-Essex to start the week
Temperatures will continue to jump up and down in Windsor-Essex this week. Expect a range from 4 C to 15 C through Friday.
-
Sunday clean up after high winds
Strong winds on Saturday put many to work Sunday
-
Impact Wrestling coming back for more
A strong bond has formed between Impact Wrestling and Windsor-Essex County wrestling fans
Barrie
-
Hospice Muskoka left without funding in Provincial budget
Hospice Muskoka is pleading for help after being left without additional funding for palliative care beds by the Provincial government.
-
Story Book Park Road closed in Meaford, Ont. for death investigation
Grey Bruce OPP have closed a section of Story Book Park Road in Meaford, Ont. for a death investigation.
-
Driver charged with impaired after crashing through fence in Gravenhurst, Ont.
A Gravenhurst, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a fence early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Has inflation increased your debt?
Inflation is now forcing some Canadians to find different ways to afford day-to-day expenses.
-
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
-
Hwy. 17 partially closed north of the Sault due to a commercial motor vehicle crash
A crash involving a commercial vehicle north of the Sault has completely closed Highway 17 from Highway 101 East in Wawa, Ont. to Frater Road before noon Sunday, the eastbound lane reopened around 7p.m.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | NHL Commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be in Ottawa today, with a schedule that includes meetings with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and NCC officials, and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New armed forces housing benefit won't help Petawawa troops, realtor warns
The Canadian Armed Forces is introducing a new housing benefit to help troops find affordable accommodations. A realtor says the benefit won't help military members in Petawawa, Ont.
-
One person dead after fire in Hull apartment that lacked working smoke alarms
Gatineau firefighters are reminding residents about the importance of smoke detectors after a fatal fire in the Hull sector early Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 cars in Mississauga
Police say one person is dead after a collision in a city west of Toronto shortly before midnight last night.
-
Toronto set to make hybrid council meetings permanent
Toronto city councillors are set to make hybrid public meetings permanent.
-
One person seriously injured after stabbing on Toronto bus
One person has been seriously injured after a late-night stabbing on a Toronto bus.
Montreal
-
Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after snow fort accident
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed Sunday in the woods behind a Saint-Ubalde home, in the Portneuf RCM.
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal to get mixed bag of rainy conditions, temperatures to approach double digits
Montreal is expected to get a mixed bag of weather conditions this week as rainy, balmy days could come with temperatures approaching double digits.
Atlantic
-
RCMP cancel emergency alert for woman with handgun in Indian Brook, N.S.
An emergency alert involving “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook, N.S., has been cancelled, police say.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
Winnipeg
-
‘When are we going to see action?’: The changes needed for Manitoba’s cannabis rules
Nearly five years after the legalization of marijuana in Canada, one local cannabis retailer feels Manitoba should be more proactive and flexible when it comes to regulating pot sales in our province.
-
Jones, Laing win national mixed curling doubles title
Sunday before a thoroughly packed house in Sudbury, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing capped a masterful performance at the 2023 Canadian mixed doubles curling championship to add yet another national gold medal, and their first as teammates.
-
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Calgary
-
KLM flight en route to Calgary following detour back to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
-
Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families say.
-
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo years after Humboldt bus crash
April 7 is Green Shirt Day, which also marks the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet, who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five years ago, signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash. Today, Green Shirt Day is meant to promote organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.
Edmonton
-
Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families say.
-
What you need to know about the regimental funeral Monday
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
Edmonton breast cancer survivors turned dragon boat racers headed to New Zealand
A team of friends and breast cancer survivors are headed to New Zealand in April to represent Edmonton in an international dragon boat racing competition.
Vancouver
-
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they’re being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
-
Nanny who was fired after cancer diagnosis awarded $45K in B.C. discrimination case
A temporary foreign worker from the Philippines who was fired from her job as a caregiver after a cancer diagnosis has been awarded over $45,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Downtown Eastside crash sends 3 pedestrians to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, according to authorities.