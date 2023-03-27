Community rallies to save Thames Pool

A public show of support to save Thames Pool in London’s Old South neighbourhood took place late Sunday.

About 100 people rallied outside the recreational facility in a bid to convince city council to keep the pool open.

A city staff report released last week recommended closing the aging pool. But it may be getting a lifeline.

City council has asked for more information and opportunities for public input on making a decision about the pool’s future.

“They have allowed some minimal repairs so that the pool will be at least functional next year,” said Nicole Phillips, the president of the Old South Community Organization.

“But in the meantime we are going to be working with the city collaboratively to find a long term solution for Thames Pool. The people who have come out have said this is the heart of the community for many of them. They swim here, they’ve worked here. It’s a place where they come every summer, and it’s a beloved space for the community.”

City council will make a final decision on Thames Pool at its meeting April 4.