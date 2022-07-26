Committee backs additional $2.7 million for massive affordable housing development in SOHO

Committee backs additional $2.7 million for massive affordable housing development in SOHO

Conceptual drawing of the proposed Vision SOHO Alliance development on South Street (Source: Vision SOHO Alliance) Conceptual drawing of the proposed Vision SOHO Alliance development on South Street (Source: Vision SOHO Alliance)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver