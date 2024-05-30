Temperatures returning to normal to welcome June

There will be lots of sunshine as we head into Thursday with a cool start but warming up by late afternoon.

"Heating up as we roll into the weekend, we'll be back to where we should be on Friday with a high of 22 C but some cool, fresh starts in the mornings as the overnight lows drop between 3 C and 4 C," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Saturday we'll be back up to 24 C under a mix of sun and cloud — we could see a shower on Sunday, according to Atchison, likely overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

With June arriving this weekend the normal high is around 23 C and the low around 11 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 23. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.