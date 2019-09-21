Featured
Collingwood senior dies of injuries following purse snatching
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 10:59AM EDT
An 86-year-old woman who was injured last week in Collingwood when she was allegedly knocked to the ground and robbed of her purse has died.
Police say Marion Fenwick was walking on Market Lane on Saturday afternoon and was knocked to the ground bay a man.
She suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to a hospital.
A 30-year-old Collingwood man has been charged with robbery with violence and aggravated assault.
Police say they're still looking to speak to witnesses who saw what happened.