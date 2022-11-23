Close call after improper stop for police on Hwy 401

OPP are reminding drivers of proper procedure when it comes to moving over to the right shoulder of the road for emergency vehicles after a near-collision on Highway 401.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, an officer with the Elgin County OPP Chatham Detachment recently stopped an eastbound passenger vehicle on Highway 401 in the Municipality of Chatham Kent for a traffic violation.

Police said that when the officer activated their emergency lights to signal to the driver to pull over, the vehicle stopped abruptly within the lane of live traffic.

The driver then moved over to the median shoulder before moving into the path of oncoming vehicles and ultimately stopping for police on the right shoulder of the highway.

“The motoring public is reminded that when police signal that you should stop, you should pull to the right side of the roadway when safe to do so,” the release reads.

OPP also remind drivers that the decisions they make not only affect them, “but also their passengers, other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”