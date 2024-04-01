Clean up underway after shed fire south of Strathroy

Roads have reopened after a structure fire south of Strathroy Monday morning.

Crews were called to a property in Appin around 3 a.m. after the homeowner heard a loud bang.

The contents of a large shed, including a race car and construction tools, were destroyed.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the nearby home and it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Local fire officials on scene told CTV News the Ontario Fire Marshal will not be attending.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

A large shed is seen next to a home in Appin, south of Strathroy, following a Monday morning fire. April 1, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)