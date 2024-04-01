LONDON
London

    • Clean up underway after shed fire south of Strathroy

    Share

    Roads have reopened after a structure fire south of Strathroy Monday morning.

    Crews were called to a property in Appin around 3 a.m. after the homeowner heard a loud bang.

    The contents of a large shed, including a race car and construction tools, were destroyed.

    Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the nearby home and it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

    Local fire officials on scene told CTV News the Ontario Fire Marshal will not be attending.

    There is no word yet on a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

    A large shed is seen next to a home in Appin, south of Strathroy, following a Monday morning fire. April 1, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals commit $1 billion to new national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News