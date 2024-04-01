Clean up underway after shed fire south of Strathroy
Roads have reopened after a structure fire south of Strathroy Monday morning.
Crews were called to a property in Appin around 3 a.m. after the homeowner heard a loud bang.
The contents of a large shed, including a race car and construction tools, were destroyed.
Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the nearby home and it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.
Local fire officials on scene told CTV News the Ontario Fire Marshal will not be attending.
There is no word yet on a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.
A large shed is seen next to a home in Appin, south of Strathroy, following a Monday morning fire. April 1, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals commit $1 billion to new national school food program
The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Israeli airstrike destroys Iran's consular building in Damascus, killing several, says Syrian media
An Israeli airstrike destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Syria, killing a senior Iranian military adviser and several others, Syrian officials and state media said Monday.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children began with jury selection in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Google to destroy browsing data to settle consumer privacy lawsuit
Google agreed to destroy billions of data records to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of people who thought they were browsing privately.
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.