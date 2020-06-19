LONDON, ONT -- Two years after detailing disturbing allegations of hazing and abuse during his time with the Sarnia Sting, former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is leading a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its member teams.

The lawsuit comes just days after another former Ontario Hockey League (OHL) detailed hazing allegations during his time with the Kitchener Rangers.

In 2018 Carcillo detailed several graphic instances of hazing and abuse during his time playing with the Sarnia Sting as a rookie.

He described being routinely beaten with the paddle of a goalie stick. He alleged rookies were forced to sit on the floor in the shower as older players urinated or spat on or near them.

He also detailed a 45-minute bus trip between Sarnia, Ont. and London, Ont. in which rookies were stuffed into a bathroom shirtless while veteran players spat at them through a vent.

TSN has reported that these same allegations are once again detailed in the statement of claim for the lawsuit.

CTV News London has reached out to the Sarnia Sting for comment.

Also leading the lawsuit is Garrett Taylor who played in the Western Hockey League from 2008-10.

The Lawsuit lists the CHL, OHL, WHL, and QMJHL as defendants, along with all 60 teams within those organizations.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the CHL is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

On Tuesday the OHL announced they would be investigating after a former Kitchener Ranger who lives in the London area detailed a hazing incident in a video he posted online.

Eric Guest alleged that he and another teammate were forced into doing cocaine by an older teammate during a team party.

“These allegations constitute a serious violation of OHL rules and include allegations of criminal conduct,” said the OHL in a statement.

With Files from the Canadian Press.