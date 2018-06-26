

CTV London





London will no longer become a "sanctuary city" instead councilors recommended the city adopt a so-called "free of fear services for all" policy.

It’s hoped that a name change will defuse the concern created last year.

The term "sanctuary city" raised red flags based on the American definition that sees cities ignore federal immigration laws.

Instead the "free of fear" policy will reinforce that municipal services are provided to everyone regardless of their immigration status.

Up to $ 90-thousand will be spent on a multi-lingual communications plan to make people aware of the services, training city staff, and other costs.