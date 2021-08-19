City of London reviewing Toronto's mandatory vaccination announcement

London, Ont. -

Now that Toronto has moved to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all city employees and transit workers in the next two months, will London follow suit?

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, London Mayor Ed Holder said, "I am actively reviewing the details of this announcement, and we're consulting with our senior staff along with labour partners here at the city. There is a number of factors at play along with legal complexities, but as I've mentioned it's under review."

Holder added that it's an important decision and talks are ongoing with local unions, but he hopes they can get to a similar decision.

Toronto Mayor John Tory made the announcement Thursday morning saying, "This situation with the Delta variant continues to be one that we must take seriously. There is simply too much at stake, not to take it as seriously as we possibly can."

That city has set a deadline of Oct. 30 for staff to be fully vaccinated. If they are not, or do not provide their vaccination status, they must take mandatory education session.

Officials have not said what the consequences might be for not getting fully vaccinated, but will allow for human rights and medical exemptions.

Toronto transit officials followed the city's decision, requiring proof of vaccination by Sept. 13 or staff must undergo mandatory education. Otherwise they are following the same schedule as the city.

Ontario has already mandated vaccination for those in high-risk settings while the federal government has mandated vaccination for public service workers and most plane and train passengers.

- With files from CTV News Toronto