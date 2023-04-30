City of London overnight parking ban to lift on Monday

As of Monday, Londoners are no longer required to register their vehicles and obtain a parking pass in order to park on city streets overnight.

According to the City of London, residents and visitors will be allowed to park personal vehicles overnight on most city streets beginning Monday, as they as they abide with parking signage.

As part of the Consolidated Traffic & Parking By-law, drivers are required to use an overnight parking pass between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. between Nov. 1 and April 30.

The by-law also stipulates that no vehicles are allowed to park on city streets for longer than 18 hours at a time.

The parking by-law does not apply to commercial vehicles, mobile homes or trailers, which are subject to their own regulations.

Overnight parking however will remain prohibited or restricted in certain areas, such as in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards, front lawns, or streets with specified parking signage.

The overnight parking restriction will once again take effect on Nov. 1, 2023.