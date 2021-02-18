MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London is reopening some recreational facilities and resuming some programs now that the region has moved into the red-control zone under the province's COVID-19 response framework.

Outdoor rinks, community centres, pools and arenas are among the facilities set to reopen, though greater restrictions, capacity limits and some program modifications will be in place.

As of Thursday, outdoor skating at Victoria Park and Covent Garden Market are open, with a capacity of 25 people on each rink.

To control capacity at Victoria Park, the city will hand out wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis, at the bandshell each morning at 10 a.m. for a 45-minute skating slot the following day. More details are available here.

Other neighbourhood rinks in Westmount Lions Park and Vista Woods Park are set to reopen later this week with a capacity of 25 people.

Meanwhile the Storybook Gardens skating trail will reopen Saturday, with pre-registration required.

Pre-registration will also be required for indoor public skating when city arenas reopen on Monday.

That's also when some recreation programs will resume, with more being added the first week of March.

Aquatics programs, including recreational swims as well as classes will also resume Saturday.