Meet the new boss. Acting fire chief Lori Hamer has been named as London's permanent chief effective immediately.

Hamer assumed the role as acting chief in March, taking over for John Kobarda who resigned from the position.

Chief Hamer started her fire career almost 20 years ago with the Kitchener Fire Department.

She joined the London Fire Department in 2016 as deputy chief, training, communications and special projects.

"I look forward to serving our community and the department as Fire Chief," said chief Hamer in a news release. "Over the past few months, I've spent much of my time talking to our members. I'm very proud to work alongside the men and women of the London Fire Department and I'm excited about the opportunity to step into this leadership role on a permanent basis."

"Lori has a long history of service to the fire department and is known for her focus on engagement, communication and mutual respect," said Lynne Livingstone, Managing Director, Neighbourhood, Children and Fire Services in a news release.

"These qualities will serve her and the Fire Department team well as she steps into the role of Chief on a permanent basis."