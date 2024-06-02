‘Christmas with the Cup:' Memorial Cup trophy comes to Frankenmuth, Mich.

Little Bavaria was transformed into ‘Hockey Town’ as Frankenmuth, Mich., a small tourist community south of Saginaw, hosted ‘Christmas with the Cup — allowing fans to get up close to the Memorial Cup trophy.

“I've actually been trying all week to get a picture of the two of us with the cup,” said Amy Bellman. “It felt like a special moment. We'll be able to have that keepsake for years to come.”

Londoners Dave Grub and Jamie Payne wanted to get a photo with the Cup. It was their second time seeing it, the first being 19 years ago when London first won the Canadian Hockey League title.

“It's a historic trophy, and it doesn't happen every day,” said Payne.

“It’s a tribute to the guys from World War One,” added Grub.

With thousands of visitors to the Saginaw region for the Memorial Cup, Frankenmuth wanted to get involved.

“When Saginaw put the bid together, being a partner with Frankenmuth was really exciting because we have a lot of great hotels, walkable downtown with lots of restaurants,” said Jamie Furbush, president of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce.

“We're known for Christmas and chicken; that's the thing that makes Frankenmuth very famous. When they put the bid in, I think it was Craig Gosling's brainchild to come up with ‘Christmas with the Cup’.”

There was live polka music, carriage rides on horses, and lots of shopping, eating and drinking.

“It's really, really scenic,” said Payne. “Everyone's very friendly, and there are lots of Knights fans here.”

Jamie Payne, left, and Dave Grub pose with the Memorial Cup trophy in Frankenmuth, Mich. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Devin Hahn was playing in the polka band outside the Bavarian Inn.

“I enjoy hockey,” said Hahn. “I watched the World Championships last week, cheered for our Czech National team. Here in Frankenmuth, it has been great. We have had many people coming who enjoy the restaurant, enjoy hockey. The teams are staying here in town so it's been a really festive atmosphere.”

Fans of both the Knights and Spirit were expressing both anticipation, nervous energy and excitement about Sunday’s final.

“We cannot wait for tomorrow night,” said Bellman, who was wearing a Saginaw Spirit T-shirt. “We are so filled with excitement it's hard to put into words. We are so thrilled also to have all of the teams in town and enjoying the festivities of the Memorial Cup.”