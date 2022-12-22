Children's Hospital expands paediatric critical care unit due to patient volumes
Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has expanded its Paediatric Critical Care Unit (PCCU) by 60 per cent.
According to a statement from the hospital, the move was made, “In effort to manage increased patient volumes and provide appropriate and timely medical care.”
“As this situation evolves, it’s our priority to ensure we are finding innovative solutions to maintain critical care capacity,” said Nash Syed, president of Children’s Hospital. “Thanks to the Ministry’s timely support, we were able to utilize Ministry funds to increase bed capacity and create the PCCU Annex. The additional beds will provide the space we need to treat some of our most vulnerable paediatric patients while supporting patient flow to other areas.”
The statement goes on to say that, Children’s Hospital continues to see an unprecedented increase in the number of children and youth needing critical medical care.
Last week, capacity volumes reached 120 per cent and more patients presenting with respiratory ailments.
For family members and care partners with paediatric patients triaged in the PCCU Annex, please be advised of the following:
- One care partner is permitted at a time
- Each paediatric patient is triaged based on acuity and appropriately placed in a care space in which they will receive the appropriate level of medical support
- With limited space available in the PCCU Annex, health care teams will work closely with care partners to find appropriate rest areas, including the PCCU Sleep Room and Ronald McDonald House, understanding that parents want to be as close to their child as possible during this difficult time.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Dr. Theresa Tam on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
'My heart is crying': Afghan refugees wait on family members to join them in Canada
Afghan refugees, who came to Canada on their own or with some of their family members since the fall of Kabul, are still waiting for applications to be approved so that loved ones can join them in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
Windsor
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Windsor snow clearing crews ready to tackle winter storm
City of Windsor officials are reassuring residents a plan is in place to deal with the predicted winter snowstorm.
-
Damage estimated at $350,000 after house fire in Wheatley
Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.
-
How to navigate the roadways when the snow hits: OPP
Essex County OPP are sharing some winter driving tips to help motorists navigate the roadways in snowy conditions.
Barrie
-
STORM WARNING
STORM WARNING | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into southern Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Driver charged with having 5x legal limit of alcohol after crash: OPP
Provincial police say a 41-year-old woman involved in a single-vehicle collision in Gravenhurst was driving intoxicated.
-
Semi-truck driver charged after being caught completing paperwork while driving: OPP
Police say an OPP officer spotted a semi-truck driver filling out a log book and pre-trip inspection while travelling the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Major storm to blanket northeastern Ont. overnight, extending into Saturday
Christmas weekend will be a stormy one in northeastern Ontario, as a storm bringing 20-40 cm of snow is set to begin Friday morning.
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM
WINTER STORM | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Senators game Friday postponed due to coming storm
The Ottawa Senators game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to the coming winter storm.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Hamilton, Ont. urgent care centre to close on Christmas and New Year’s
A hospital in Hamilton, Ont. is closing its urgent care centres on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day due to staffing pressures around the holidays.
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas and New Year's in Montreal
Last-minute shopping? Wondering if you can put your compost out on Christmas Eve? Need to up your bitters game before the 31st?
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
-
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
-
Winnipeg neighbourhood a step closer to heritage designation; some fear it could hurt Infill
A Winnipeg neighbourhood, which has homes dating back more than one hundred years, is a step closer to having its look and feel protected.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Calgary police officer charged with assault in off-duty road rage investigation
A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault following an investigation into suspected road rage in northeast Calgary.
-
Calgarian accused of stealing multiple vehicles in 3-hour window
Warrants have been issued for a 36-year-old man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, attempted several carjackings and caused several crashes on a single day in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Water leak behind partial ceiling collapse at West Edmonton Mall
A section of ceiling in West Edmonton Mall's parkade crashed down Wednesday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stuck on tarmac advised to 'call 911 and insist police get you'
Vancouver’s airport says it's doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today.
-
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Ottawa says no to Glencore's Sukunka open-pit coal mine project in B.C.
The federal government is blocking development of Glencore's Sukunka open-pit metallurgical coal mine project located near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.