Children's Hospital expands paediatric critical care unit due to patient volumes

Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has expanded its Paediatric Critical Care Unit (PCCU) by 60 per cent.

According to a statement from the hospital, the move was made, “In effort to manage increased patient volumes and provide appropriate and timely medical care.”

“As this situation evolves, it’s our priority to ensure we are finding innovative solutions to maintain critical care capacity,” said Nash Syed, president of Children’s Hospital. “Thanks to the Ministry’s timely support, we were able to utilize Ministry funds to increase bed capacity and create the PCCU Annex. The additional beds will provide the space we need to treat some of our most vulnerable paediatric patients while supporting patient flow to other areas.”

The statement goes on to say that, Children’s Hospital continues to see an unprecedented increase in the number of children and youth needing critical medical care.

Last week, capacity volumes reached 120 per cent and more patients presenting with respiratory ailments.

For family members and care partners with paediatric patients triaged in the PCCU Annex, please be advised of the following: