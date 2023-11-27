LONDON
London

    • Chick-fil-A ready to open its doors in London, Ont.

    Chick-fil-A will open its first restaurant in London, Ont. on Nov. 30, 2023. (Source: Submitted) Chick-fil-A will open its first restaurant in London, Ont. on Nov. 30, 2023. (Source: Submitted)

    A popular U.S.-based fast food chain is preparing to open its first location here in London, Ont.

    Chick-fil-A will open its new restaurant at Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road South on Thursday.

    It's the 13th Chick-fil-A location in Canada, which will be locally owned and operated by Josh Huesser.

    The restaurant chain has also announced a $25,000 USD donation to a local non-profit called "Second harvest," to celebrate the opening.

    Chik-fil-A said the London franchise will also participate in a surplus food redirection program — supporting local social service agencies.

    The American company has been met with protests in the past in response to homophobic comments made by its CEO, who has donated millions of dollars to organizations with a history of discrimination against the queer community.

    The London Chick-fil-A location was first announced in January of 2023

