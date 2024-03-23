Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
The 11th annual ‘Shamrock Shuffle’ held on Saturday sends proceeds to the Inn St. Thomas-Elgin, the low barrier emergency shelter, according to Executive Director Brian Elliot.
The inn supplies hot meals, showers, and clothing for up to 300 different individuals and families.
Men and women are welcome.
“We have 150 participants this year which is up about 35 per cent year over year in registrants,” said Elliot. “That talks about this community which has been amazing to the Inn. The proceeds here go to help clients with medication costs, transportation costs, and food security.”
Elliot added that the Inn serves over 28,000 meals per year.
An undated image of the Inn St. Thomas-Elgin, the city’s emergency shelter. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)A big supporter of the run and the Inn is the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS).
They work hand in hand with the Inn on a daily basis.
“Police are involved greatly, especially our community resource team and our special constables who deal with the vulnerable people every day,” said Deputy Chief Scott Barnes of the STPS. “The Inn is a vital component to the community and a vital partner providing services to vulnerable people.”
Elliot calls the shelter’s largest fundraiser “amazing for us.”
'We believe with are going to crest over $25,000 today,” he said.
