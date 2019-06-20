

CTV London





A former police officer and city of London employee had his charges of assault withdrawn Thursday in a London courtroom.

The two assault charges were laid in 2018 and stem back to 1995 and 1996.

Marcellin worked in former London mayor Matt Brown’s office as chief of staff and also worked for the city manager.

He was also a provincial Liberal candidate for London-Fanshawe in 2014.

Marcellin signed a peace bond Thursay, meaning he must stay within a certain distance of the complainant, who is not being identified. The peace bond is in effect until the end of the year.

Marcellin’s lawyer Joseph Markson upon leaving the courthouse said, “Obviously, Marcel is relieved and he can get on with his life.”

Marcellin declined to be interviewed.

The Crown, in dropping the charges, said there was no reasonable prospect of conviction or triable issue (capable of being tried in a court) and also noted the length of time between the allegations and the charges being laid.