A high-profile bureaucrat at city hall is facing a pair of assault charges and has been reassigned from some of his duties with the city.

Marcel Marcellin is facing two counts of assault against the same woman in 1995 and 1996.

Marcellin works in the city manager's office and was briefly the mayor's chief of staff in 2017.

In 2014 he was the provincial liberal candidate in London-Fanshawe and prior to that he spent two decades as a London police officer.

According to a statement by city manager Martin Hayward Marcellin’s role leading municipal efforts to become a "united nations safe city for women" has been "temporarily re-assigned" to someone else.

Marcellin’s lawyer Joseph Markson tells CTV news the allegations are untrue and motivated by an agenda.